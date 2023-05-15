Live
Hyderabad: Shabbir Ali Football Academy summer camp at MJ College
The Shabbir Ali Football Academy (SAFA) summer coaching camp was inaugurated at Muffakham Jah College, Banjara Hills, on Sunday.
The Shabbir Ali Football Academy (SAFA) summer coaching camp was inaugurated at Muffakham Jah College, Banjara Hills, on Sunday. To mark the occasion, an exhibition match between under-20 boys was held.
The chief guest for the event was Zafar Javeed, secretary, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society. Aamer Javeed, chairman, Sports Development Committee, SUES, inaugurated the camp. Aamer Javeed encouraged students to take advantage of the camp held by the legendary football player.
Shabbir Ali, former captain of the Indian team and technical director, said, “the football coaching camp will go a long way in encouraging youngsters to take
up football and revive the past glory of Hyderabad football.” The final selection of the Under-15 and Under-17 boys will be held for SAFA in the Hero I League of the AIFF and Telangana FA league tournaments.