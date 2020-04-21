Hyderabad: Siblings take up noble deed of feeding poor

Hyderabad: Since the lockdown, many poor people and migrant labour have been finding it hard to find next meal. Seeing their distress, many NGOs and individuals are coming forward to do their bit to alleviate their sufferings and hunger pangs.



One amongst them is Sri Tulasiamma Foundation located in ECIL. Ramanjanyelu and his brothers, the founders of NGO, have so far completed 17 days of food distribution for the needy near Solice Eye Hospital in ECIL. On a regular basis, they donate more than 12,000 food packets. They are being supported in this noble deed by the former corporator of ECIL, Kotha Rama Rao.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kotha Rama Rao said, "We have seen a lot of distribution of food to the poor, but this is the only distribution that has seen spending such a high amount and is reaching out to so many needy people in the area."

On an average, around Rs 2 lakh is spent a day on preparation and distribution of food. Food items like vegetable biryani, curd rice and pulihora rice (lemon or tamarind rice) are being served daily. Around 50 workers help in cooking, cleaning, dicing vegetables and leaves and serving. All the while, they are strictly following social distancing norms.

On Tuesday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Minister of Animal husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, Malla Reddy, the Minister of Labour Employment, Women and Child Development, Mahesh Bhagwat, the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and Bethi Shubash Reddy, the Uppal MLA, and P Pavani Reddy, corporator of Dr AS Rao Nagar, participated in the distribution of food packets.