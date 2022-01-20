Hyderabad: Software engineer ends life with his family in Ameenpur

A software engineer along with his wife and daughter committed suicide here under Ameenpur police station limits of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the police who took up the investigation went to their home and found the mother and daughter in unconscious state while the software engineer found hanging from the ceiling fan. The victims were identified as Srikanth Goud (42), who was working as software engineer in TCS and his wife Anamika and their seven-year-old daughter.

Going into details, Anamika did not respond to her father's call Sri Ramachandra Murthy who then went to their home and found the door locked from inside. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police who opened the door and found the family dead.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent to hospital for autopsy. Two days ago, a software engineer ended his life here at Mayuri colony in Miyapur. He was identified as Shashank Chowdary (30). Chowdary was said to have had been suffering from health issues for some time now which pushed him into depression.