Hyderabad-Tirupati flight returns to RGIA due to bad weather conditions

A SpiceJet flight which took off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) returned back due to the bad weather conditions prevailed in Tirupati.

"The flight started off at 7.45 am from Hyderabad airport and returned back. When the weather conditions improved, the flight left for Tirupati again at 11 am ," an official said.

SpiceJet issued an alert via social media, informing passengers about the situation. The officials said that the flight made a safe landing at RGIA due to the foggy weather conditions.