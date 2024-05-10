Hyderabad: VHP demands action against CM for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

Hyderabad : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded the Election Commission to take action against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

The VHP leaders approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj alleging that Revanth Reddy had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The VHP leaders said that it was wrong to criticise Hinduism, Hindu beliefs, Lord Shri Ram and Sita Mata in the election campaign.

Recently in a public meeting at Tukkuguda, CM Revanth Reddy said, “The Akshinthas distributed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are not from Ayodhya, they were prepared with PDS rice.” Revanth Reddy tried to attract the votes of Muslims and Christians by giving preference to vote bank politics by hurting the sentiments of Hindus, they said.

The VHP leaders said that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao had said that uttering Jai Shri Ram will not fetch a job, and that the fields will not get water. It was brought to the notice of the CEO that the BRS leader was sarcastically mocking the Hindu customs. Congress leader Addanki Dayakar had lost his conscience and insulted Hinduism, they added.