Hyderabad: Vice-principal, lecturer of private college held for sexual harassment

A vice-principal and a lecturer of a private college were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a student at Madhapur.

According to the Madhapur police, the accused, Kalyan Varma, the vice-principal of the college and Ravindra, the lecturer had called the student to their place on the pretext of offering her an event management contract and allegedly harassed her. Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

The police said the victim is a student of a private college at Narayanaguda. She works for an event management firm on a part-time basis.

In January, the accused had offered to get her an event management contract, for which they asked her to meet them at vice-principal's house in Madhapur.

The girl along with her younger brother, went to Varma's house on January 24. The accused sent her brother out of the room to discuss the contract with her in private and they later sexually assaulted her.

She later approached Madhapur police and lodged a complaint against the vice-principal and the lecturer. The police arrested the two and sent them to judicial remand.