Hyderabad weather report: Rains to lash city over weekend

Moderate rainfall to lash Telangana over weekend
Moderate rainfall to lash Telangana over weekend

Highlights

  • Moderate rainfall to lash Telangana over weekend
  • The weathermen attributed the reason to the flow of winds from westward direction

Due to the flow of winds from westward direction to Telangana, the state will witness moderate rainfall over the weekend.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a possibility of rainfall on Saturday and Sunday due to the change in weather conditions. Meanwhile, rains lashed several district on Friday with Wanaparty recording the maximum amount of rainfall at 2.5 cm followed by Pebberu and Gadwal which recorded 1.8 cm and 1.2 cm of rainfall respectively.

On the other hand, constant showers in Telangana during the last week improved the air quality. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) said that the micro particles in the air are dropping to ground level.

