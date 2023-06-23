  • Menu
Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide Live on FB

Highlights

Unable to bear the mental torture by husband and in-laws, a woman in Hyderabad committed suicide during a Facebook Live video

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the mental torture by husband and in-laws, a woman in Hyderabad committed suicide during a Facebook Live video

After narrating her ordeal, including the fact that her husband was having an extra-marital affair, the woman, identified as Sana, hanged herself on a ceiling fan.

The shocking incident occurred in the city's Nacharam area.

Sana's parents told reporters that she had a love marriage four years ago with her husband Hemant Patel, hailing from Rajasthan who teaches music. The couple also share a three-year-old son.

They said he had come to them and offered to become a Muslim to marry Sana and changed his name to Shamsher.

The couple had a smooth married life for a year. However, Hemant's did not accept the marriage.

Sana's mother said he began a relationship with Sofi Khan, who was learning music from him.

After she caught them red-handed, her husband and the woman were mentally torturing her.

Police have registered a case and have recovered the victim's mobile phones and analysing her chats with her husband and Sofi Khan.

