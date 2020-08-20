Hyderabad: Youth Congress protests outside Facebook office

Hyderabad: As a part of the ongoing nation-wide campaign, the Telangana Youth Congress members held a protest outside Facebook office at Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur. Alleging Facebook's 'egregious association' with BJP to promote hate and disharmony in the nation, they held placards and resorted to sloganeering before being picked up by Madhapur police.



Led by State president Anil Kumar Yadav, the activists held a demonstration at the Facebook office in the morning hours and demanded the removal of the top employee of social media giant, Ankhi Das for allegedly having connections with BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS.

"We demand the Facebook administration, Facebook CEO to not hurt the sentiments and play with the emotions of people. Also, not to promote the low-level leaders of the BJP and RSS on its platform," he said.

Scores of Youth Congress activists including Lalith Yadav, Manohar Yadav, Shyam, Rakesh Yadav, Venkat, Gokul, Sukesh were among others who took part.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Tuesday that Facebook's alleged involvement in peddling fake news on the social media platform needs to be questioned.