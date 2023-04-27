Hyderabad: Yuddhavir Foundation Memorial Award to Vandita & Rammohan of Rural Development Foundation

Hyderabad : The 30th Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award would be given to Vandita Rao and E Rammohan Rao of the Rural Development Foundation (RDF) for their unwavering dedication to holistic and high quality education in the rural communities of Telangana and inspiring new generations of empathetic leaders.

Health Minister T Harish Rao will present the award on April 30 at KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, Red Hills, LakdiKaPul.

A chance suggestion to turn their ancestral home into a school led to the birth of Rural Development Foundation (RDF) in 1996. RDF became the instrument through which Vandita and Rammohancreated a more just and empathetic world. Given their personal leanings towards education and equality, and a resolve to educate girl child, high quality holistic education became the bedrock on which RDF stands even today.

A natural educator, Vandita designed RDF's earliest 'learn by play' curriculum, collaborating with the Andhra Mahila Sabha to upskill rural teachers. She built a team of committed educators, enabling first generation teachers to stand tall despite trying circumstances. A true champion of teaching holistically, and with a strong focus on primary education, Vandita encouraged a syllabus that was immersed in nature, creating classrooms of nurturers and protectors of the land.

Rammohan is a fearless advocate for social justice and under his guidance, RDF integrated sports and social awareness into the curriculum. Today, RDF students are at the top of their game in every sports event from track events to yoga and even on the Olympics stage. His conviction that the playing field should be levelled for all led to RDF ensuring that no family is paying beyond their means. Rammohan took charge of bringing in funding so that parents pay subsidised fees, and at the same time RDF doesn't compromise on the facilities it offers the students.

Through their leadership and vision, Vandita and Rammohan have also opened doors to the wider world for their students, breaking down barriers based on caste and class. RDF's alumni of over 2,000 have made the journey out of poverty and financially support their families today. They are India's future leaders, who not only respect our rich cultural heritage but are also ready to steer the country into the future as civic-minded responsible citizens.