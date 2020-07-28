IIT-Hyderabad startup supplies lithium batteries to healthcare tech units 

Hyderabad: Electric vehicles startup PURE EV, incubated by IIT Hyderabad (IITH) is providing lithium batteries to healthcare tech companies that are engaged in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic across India.



In a statement here on Sunday, it said that the batteries are being used in medical applications such as ventilators and Robotic Sanitation Devices. The startup supplies batteries for various applications under the brand name "Pure Lithium."

It is working on innovative applications for lithium batteries, which it manufactures in-house. The comparative advantages of its innovative batteries includes that lesser weight for easier portability and transportation and capable of providing high discharge currents.

Besides, the batteries are designed to work under wide range environmental conditions with customized casings and insulation and give significantly longer charging and discharging cycles than the standard VRLA batteries.

Speaking about these initiatives, Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, "PURE EV is working with more companies to supply our batteries and we are open to collaborate with more startups working towards medical devices and applications. We want to play a supportive role in healthcare entrepreneurs. The innovative startup ecosystem in the country has to rise to the occasion and develop applications to mitigate the effects of COVID-19."

Earlier, it has supplied the Lithium batteries to IIT Hyderabad Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE)-incubated startup Aerobiosys Innovations, which has developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator called 'Jeevan Lite.' This device offers protection to healthcare providers and it is an Internet of Things-enabled and can be operated through a phone app. The mass manufacturing of these ventilators shall be done by JCB India Pvt Ltd.

PURE EV has also provided Lithium Batteries to Eternal Green Innovations Pvt. Ltd. who are working in the space of robotic healthcare tech devices. Highlighting the unique capabilities of the startup in Lithium Batteries technology, Dr Nishanth Dongari, founder and managing director of PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, "We have significant experience in design and development of high-performance Lithium batteries through our constant innovation for EV batteries. We have state-of-the-art facilities for the assembly and testing of the Lithium Battery Packs. In this critical time, we want to extend our best possible support to the healthcare tech industry for their requirements for backup power, he added.