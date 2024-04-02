IMD issues warning to 16 districts in TG and 37 mandals in AP over severe heat

Hyderabad: If you have plans of going out during day time this Summer, then either cancel it or look for safety from the scorching heat. The weather department has given a danger warning to the Telugu statesin view of temperatures that has surged in the recent days in both States.

Many commuters are also suffering from. dehydration and other healrh issues due to humidity and acorching heat. Moreover, the weather department has warned that the temperatures will be more severe in the next three days. Yellow alert has been issued to 16 districts in Telangana to be alert. Also warning has been given to 37 mandals in Andhra Pradesh. IMD advises the publlic not to step out of homes in the afternoon unless it is an emergency.

Temperatures have been rising for weeks. The maximum temperature has already crossed 43 degrees in many places, but the warnings of the Meteorological Department are becoming more alarming. The IMD has predicted that the temperatures will rise further from Tuesday.

In addition to temperatures, the IMD has warned that hailstorms will also be at an unpredictable level. The current temperatures are only samples and will continue to rise in the future. It warns that after the second week of April, the heat will further increase. The Meteorological Department warns that maximum temperatures will be recorded at night as well.