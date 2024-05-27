IMD issues warning to districts in AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has revealed that heavy rains are likely to occur in two Telugu states due to Cyclone Remal. It is already raining in many districts of AP and Telangana. Stormy winds created havoc in Nagarkurnool district. As a result, seven people died in Nagarkurnool district. Four people lost their lives when a petal shed collapsed in the suburbs of Tadur.. Two were struck by lightning. Another died when a brick was blown on the car by the strong winds and the mirror was pierced. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds scared the people in many mandals of Vikarabad district. The leaves on the house were washed away by the wind. Electricity poles and trees were uprooted in Dharur mandal causing traffic disruption.

Heavy rain has once again occurred in many parts of Hyderabad. Mainly.. The rain with gusty winds created havoc in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Peddamberpet, Hayatnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LBnagar, Sarurnagar, Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Nacharam and Habsiguda received rain. There was rain with thunder and lightning in Keesara and Ghatkesar mandals. In Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, huge trees fell due to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. And.. two people who were riding a bike were killed when a tree fell due to strong winds in Shamirpet. Due to heavy rain and uprooted trees, power supply was disrupted in many parts of Hyderabad.

Also.. although the effect of severe cyclone Remal is not much on AP.. it is raining in many districts. Heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds occurred in Srisailam of Nandyala district. With that.. the devotees under the petals sheds in the premises of Srisailam temple ran. And.. due to the effect of severe storm, the sea has become turbulent. Waves are frightening in the Uppada coast of Kakinada district. From Subbampeta to SPGL are rising. Traffic on the beach road was stopped as the waves overwhelmed the motorists. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of storm surge and gale force winds along the sea during the passage of Typhoon Remal. In this order, fishermen have been warned not to go hunting.