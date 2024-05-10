Live
- Pandian vows to quit politics if Naveen not re-elected CM
- PM Modi uses Hyderabad lingo, takes jibe at AIMIM
- Accompanied by EAM Jaishankar, diplomat-turned-politician Sandhu files nomination from Amritsar
- Scientists decode early metabolic changes that lead to autism
- Three dead as bus falls into river in Russia's St Petersburg
- I am ready to debate with PM Modi, but he will not do so: Rahul Gandhi
- Senthilkumar, Rathika to lead Indian squads at 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships
- Maharashtra: FIRs against state BJP chief Bawankule & LoP Wadettiwar for MCC violation
- In Telangana, PM Modi gives autograph on photo of girl who sang a song on him
- Petr Kratky extends his stay with Mumbai City FC till end of ISL 2024-25 season
Just In
In Telangana, PM Modi gives autograph on photo of girl who sang a song on him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign trail in Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday, grabbed the headlines not just for his sharp critique of the INDIA bloc but also for his unique and touching gestures during the rally.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign trail in Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday, grabbed the headlines not just for his sharp critique of the INDIA bloc but also for his unique and touching gestures during the rally.
PM Modi, after addressing a public rally in Telangana, met local BJP leader Vijayalaxmi on stage and gave his autograph to her daughter Jasodhara. In the video, Vijayalaxmi is seen showing a photograph to PM Modi to which he asks, “Is she your daughter?”
Receiving PM Modi’s autograph, the young child’s mother Vijayalaxmi felt elated and overjoyed and said that her daughter would be thrilled to see it.
She informed that her daughter had sung a song on PM Modi and her video was also re-tweeted by Prime Minister’s X account.
For the unversed, Vijayalaxmi is the daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and has been associated with the party for quite some time.
On December 9, 2023, Dattatreya shared a video of her granddaughter, in which the the latter was seen humming a song on Prime Minister.
Earlier in the day at Telangana’s Mehbubnagar, PM Modi’s gestures and concern for the ‘Divyang sisters’ drew the attention of all and became a talking point on social media as well.
PM Modi, after spotting Divyang sisters in the public gathering, took a pause in his speech and called for their comfortable seating.
“Unless they are given proper sitting arrangements, I won’t speak. I can’t see them in pain,” said PM Modi, following which the organisers swung into action.
Prime Minister also thanked the Divyang sisters for attending the public rally and giving their blessings to him and the party.