Increase in deliveries seen at govt hospitals

Kothagudem: Child deliveries in government hospitals have gone up to 74 per cent from 68 per cent in the past two months in Kothagudem district, informed District Collector Anudeep D.

Chairing the District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting with line departments for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases here on Friday, he revealed that at the same time, child deliveries in private hospitals had come down to 22 per cent from 30 per cent in the past couple of months. Similarly, caesarean surgeries have come down to 43 per cent from 45 per cent in government hospitals, whereas C-section surgeries fell to 61 per cent from 71 per cent during the period, the Collector noted. He called for stepping up the auditing of caesarean surgeries in government hospitals.

Health officials were told to conduct tests to prevent anemia in teenage girls and carry out a baseline survey in all the private and the government schools. Targets should be set for Asha workers to gather health sub-centre wise information of pregnant women, the official said.

Anudeep expressed anger at the medical officer of Sujatha Nagar Primary Health Centre for not conducting a single child delivery in the last two months and directed the DM&HO to issue a show-cause notice to the medical officer.

The Collector wanted regular inspection of mini-Anganwadi Centres by the officials concerned. He told the District Welfare Officer to issue a show-cause notice to Burgampadu ACDPO Salomi for failing to monitor the functioning of the Anganwadi Centres.

Preventive measures have to be taken to stop the spread of viral fevers in the villages where dengue and malaria have been prevalent in the past six years. Focus should be laid on sanitation and carrying out fagging in the villages, Anudeep suggested. DM&HO Dr Dayanand Swamy, DPO Ramakanth and others were present at the meeting.