India Post provides essential needs and medicines to all hospitals across Telangana

The fast-spreading Coronavirus taking the toll on the people across the country and the government's are taking measures to minimise the effect of the spread of the virus. Despite taking measures, the Corona cases have been rising at a rapid rate due to the public irresponsibility of not following the lockdown strictly.

Meanwhile, the celebrities from all corners of the country are turning up to help the governments by their valuable contributions. Also, some of the organisations are also showing their big hearts in providing the essential items to the public who are in need.

In this backdrop, the Postal department (India Post) has come forward and extended their service to the people of Telangana State in various categories in connection with the present crisis situation of COVID-19. India Post OSD K. Yesurathnam has released a press note to this extent. As per the press note, the Postal Department is said to provide the essential home needs and the medicines to all the hospitals across Telangana.

On the other hand, there are rising cases in Telangana after the incident of Nizamuddin broke on Monday. As per the latest reports revealed by the government, the tally reached 97.