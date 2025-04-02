Live
- Uber Launches 'Uber for Teens' for Safer, Supervised Travel in 37 Cities
- MERC stays its order approving cut in MahaVitaran’s electricity tariff
- Formula 1: Lawson ‘shocked’ by Red Bull demotion, says ‘I did not see that coming’
- MUDA Commissioner Alleges Threats Over Crackdown on Middlemen
- Myanmar to allocate $240 million for earthquake relief
- HM Shah slams Opposition for 'fear-mongering' over Waqf Bill, claims they’re shielding corruption & land misuse
- A Meeting to Remember: MP Brijesh Chowta Meets PM Modi, Discusses Mangalore’s Future
- Yunus may hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand
- Gurugram: MCG to build drain to prevent leachate at Bandhwadi landfill site
- IPL 2025: Arshad replaces Rabada as GT elect to bowl first against unchanged RCB
Indian Air Force Approves Civilian Flights at Adilabad Airport
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has granted approval for civilian flights at Adilabad Airport, marking a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity in Telangana.
Adilabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has granted approval for civilian flights at Adilabad Airport, marking a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity in Telangana. This decision makes Adilabad the second airport in the state to receive such approval within six months.
The airport will be developed as a joint-user airfield, facilitating both defence and commercial operations. Plans are in place for the reconstruction of the runway and the establishment of essential infrastructure, including a new terminal and other facilities to support passenger services.
The initiative has received strong backing from the central government. Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ram Mohan for their support in securing the approval.
This development is expected to boost regional connectivity and economic growth in northern Telangana, providing better transport options for the people of Adilabad and surrounding districts. Authorities are now working towards expediting the necessary upgrades to make the airport operational for commercial flights at the earliest.