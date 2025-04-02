Indian Air Force Approves Civilian Flights at Adilabad Airport

Adilabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has granted approval for civilian flights at Adilabad Airport, marking a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity in Telangana. This decision makes Adilabad the second airport in the state to receive such approval within six months.

The airport will be developed as a joint-user airfield, facilitating both defence and commercial operations. Plans are in place for the reconstruction of the runway and the establishment of essential infrastructure, including a new terminal and other facilities to support passenger services.

The initiative has received strong backing from the central government. Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ram Mohan for their support in securing the approval.

This development is expected to boost regional connectivity and economic growth in northern Telangana, providing better transport options for the people of Adilabad and surrounding districts. Authorities are now working towards expediting the necessary upgrades to make the airport operational for commercial flights at the earliest.