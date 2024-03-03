Indiramma housing scheme rollout on March 11

Hyderabad: The new Indiramma Housing scheme will be launched in the State on March 11. As part of the implementation of Six Guarantees, the government will take up the ambitious housing scheme as a prestigious programme. Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to construct the house to those who already owned a housing plot. A piece of land and Rs 5 lakh will be given as a housing scheme benefit to the poor who did not possess the plot. In the first phase, 500 houses are being granted to each Assembly constituency.

CM Revanth Reddy along with Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy held a review meeting to prepare guidelines for the implementation of the housing scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the housing scheme benefits would be given to all the eligible poor who do not own a house. The officials have been asked to finalise the guidelines accordingly.

Priority would be given to all the eligible people who submitted applications in the Praja Palana. Revanth Reddy cautioned the officials not to repeat the mistakes committed by the previous government in the construction of double bed room houses and original beneficiaries are only benefited.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare the guidelines for the release of funds in a phased manner. Different types of house models and designs would be made available for those who are building a house in their own plot. A kitchen and toilet are required in the construction of the house under the housing scheme. The CM asked the officials to handover the responsibilities of monitoring of the house construction to the Engineering wings in various departments. The district collectors would supervise the implementation of the housing scheme.