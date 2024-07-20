Live
Inflow to Priyadarshini Jurala project increases amid heavy rains, five gates opened
The recent heavy rains in the Telangana have led to a significant increase in the inflow to the Indira Priyadarshini Jurala Dam in Jogulamba Gadwal. The dam, which has seen a substantial rise in the amount of water flowing into it in the past few days.
The current inflow rate stands at 65,000 cusecs, which led the officials to open five gates of the project to release 56,865 cusecs into the sea.
The increased water levels in the dam also mean a boost in electricity production. Currently, the hydropower stations at the upper and lower Jura are producing 395 MW of electricity in 10 units.
While the heavy rains have brought relief to the region, the authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and stability of the dam.