Live
- Google Unveils Veo 2: A Powerful AI Video Generator to Rival OpenAI's Sora
- Allu Arjun's Visit to Sandhya Theatre Sparks Security Concerns
- Actress Shanaya Sharma to Shine in ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’
- ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ trailer promises a blend of mystery and entertainment
- Supreme Court Orders Status Quo In Malankara Orthodox-Jacobite Church Dispute
- Wanaparthy govt degree college goldens jubilee celebrations held
- MRPL’s New Bitumen Unit to Strengthen India’s Road Infrastructure
- Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Kerala’s Ernakulam, Sparks Local Protests
- DMK Leader TKS Elangovan Slams ‘One Nation One Election’ Proposal As Unconstitutional
- Bengaluru Police To Challenge Karnataka High Court’s Bail Order For Actor Darshan And Co-Accused
Just In
Intermediate Exams 2024: Schedule Revealed, JEE Main Clash Looms for Students
The 2024 Intermediate exams will begin on March 5, with practicals starting earlier in January. Students face a tight schedule as JEE Main exams begin just 11 days later. Get the full details of the exam dates and schedule.
The Intermediate annual examinations will begin on March 5, with the first-year exams scheduled for the mentioned date and the second-year exams starting the following day, March 6. The Inter Board released the examination schedule on Monday.
The pre-final exams will be conducted from February 3 to 22. First-year students will have their Ethics and Human Values exam on January 29 and the Environmental Education exam on January 30, as stated by Board Secretary Krishna Aditya.
Following the introduction of practical exams for English (for 20 marks) last year, first-year students will take their practical exams on January 31, while second-year students will have theirs on February 1.
The main subject exams for first-year MPC and BiPC students will conclude by March 19, and for second-year students, by March 20. All exams will end by March 25.
Practicals will be held in two shifts each day: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Approximately 9 lakh students will appear for the first and second-year Intermediate exams across the state.
Only 11 Days Left for JEE Main
The final phase of the JEE Main exams will take place from April 1 to 8, with the NTA having announced the dates in October. Since the Intermediate exams will conclude by March 20, students scheduled for the JEE Main exam on April 1 will have just 11 days between the two exams, experts say.