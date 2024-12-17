Intermediate Exams 2024: Schedule Revealed, JEE Main Clash Looms for Students

The Intermediate annual examinations will begin on March 5, with the first-year exams scheduled for the mentioned date and the second-year exams starting the following day, March 6. The Inter Board released the examination schedule on Monday.

The pre-final exams will be conducted from February 3 to 22. First-year students will have their Ethics and Human Values exam on January 29 and the Environmental Education exam on January 30, as stated by Board Secretary Krishna Aditya.

Following the introduction of practical exams for English (for 20 marks) last year, first-year students will take their practical exams on January 31, while second-year students will have theirs on February 1.

The main subject exams for first-year MPC and BiPC students will conclude by March 19, and for second-year students, by March 20. All exams will end by March 25.

Practicals will be held in two shifts each day: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Approximately 9 lakh students will appear for the first and second-year Intermediate exams across the state.

Only 11 Days Left for JEE Main

The final phase of the JEE Main exams will take place from April 1 to 8, with the NTA having announced the dates in October. Since the Intermediate exams will conclude by March 20, students scheduled for the JEE Main exam on April 1 will have just 11 days between the two exams, experts say.