Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

The government should tight security at inter-State borders and railway stations, mostly from where ganja and other drugs are entering Telangana State. Also, police should keep an eye on educational institutions to check students all the time. Because students spend most of their time in schools and colleges than their house. Parents also should watch their children closely about their behaviour and if found suspicious, parents should talk with them and guide them properly.

Maddikuntla Prashanth, private employee, Adilabad

Individual care is the need of the hour. We have to understand that the government can't do wonders every now and then. Parents need to focus on their children especially when they are grown-up. Educational institutions have a major role to play in containing drugs. They have to form committees to monitor the students who are vulnerable to liquor and drugs. On the other hand, police will have to cut the supply chain of drugs which is rampant in Hyderabad. Before the menace spreads to small towns, the government will have to focus more on drug abuse.

T Supraja, Jangaon

Today's youth is considering taking drugs as fashion and getting addicted, thus are losing their bright future. Youth of current generation are not participating in sports and games, instead getting used to drugs. Children should play sports so that their mental and physical health will be fit and could get divert from bad habits. Drug awareness programmes should be conducted in schools and colleges. The government should set up counselling centres and must take strict action against drug suppliers.

Kankati Anoop Kumar, Genius Chess Academy Director and chess coach, Karimnagar

Drug abuse devastated health of the youth and undermines the development of the country as youth, the future of our country, loses their intellectual capacity. Ganja addicted people is a big problem to the family also as addicts will resort to do anything including crimes. They may also end their life if they don't get drugs anymore. Parents should check their children regularly if they are consuming ganja and other drugs. Every citizen should take responsibility and identify ganja suppliers and inform police. I advise youth to spend their leisure time on sports and games to come out of bad habits and to stay fit physically and mentally.

Giri Babu, PET, JBS, Nalgonda