Issue notice to MLA Raja Singh, Telangana High Court directs police

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Single Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday heard the Criminal Revision Case Petition filed by the Telangana State through the Station House Officer, Mangalhat Police Station, Hyderabad. The petition filed aggrieved by the final orders passed by the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, Hyderabad on the remand application in Crime No 261/2022 rejecting the remand application and releasing the accused MLA T Raja Singh.

Public Prosecutor C Prathap Reddy informed the Bench that notice will be served to the accused under 41 A Cr PC. Chief Justice Bhuyan queried that how will you serve the notice as the accused is in remand. Public Prosecutor Prathap Reddy informed the court that the notice will be served through the SHO of the concerned police station. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the police to serve the notice to the accused MLA Raja Singh, who is in remand. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing to September 16.



HC nod for BJP's public meeting at Hanamkonda

The Telangana High Court Single Judge bench headed by Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday granted permission to hold a public meeting at University Arts and Science College grounds, Subedari Hanamkonda on Saturday.

On Friday, the BJP leaders filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court Single Judge bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar after the police refused permission for the meeting. Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that the University is conducting examination on the same date on which the proposed meeting is to be held. Therefore, granting permission to hold a public meeting would cause inconvenience to candidates appearing for the examination, stated the AG. The Petitioner Counsel said that the university ground where the public meeting is supposed to be held is far from the examination centres and would not affect candidates attending the examination.

The Court observed that the action of police authorities refusing to grant permission to the petitioner is a colourable exercise of power as they have resorted to different yardsticks for different public meetings without any guidelines formulated by government for granting permission to public meetings. The Court further opined that it clearly shows the intent of administration to stop the petitioner proceeding with the meeting in one way or the other form.

However, the Court directed the police authorities to grant permission to hold the public meeting and provide necessary police protection.

Justice T Vinod Kumar also directed the petitioner to give an undertaking to police authorities, stating the number of people attending the meeting, time and place, road map of the meeting, measures taken for safe passage for ambulance during the meeting, so as to ensure no hindrance is caused to general public and also directed them to not to make any provocative speeches in the said meeting. Justice Vinod heard the arguments of both sides and gave permission for the BJP public meeting.

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will organise a meeting at Arts and Science College at Subedari Hanamkonda, on Saturday to celebrate the end of Praja Sangrama Yatra. With the permission of the High Court, after a break of three days, Bandi's padayatra resumed on Friday in the joint Warangal district. The padayatra will end on Saturday at Bhadrakali Matha temple.

The meeting is being organised to celebrate the end of the Praja Sangrama Yatra. BJP National President JP Nadda will be participating in the meeting.

Yatra case: Govt plea to cancel single bench order

Special Government Pleader Srikanth Reddy, representing the Home department, on Friday made a mention before the High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, to cancel the single bench directive suspending the order of ACP Wardhannapet, regarding the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Padayatra'.

Reddy informed the bench that it was essential to have the lunch motion or else the matter becomes infructuous. He alleged that without taking prior permission from the concerned authorities, Sanjay was taking out the yatra, which will end on August 28. He claimed that around 15 cases have been pending in different police stations on the yatra. The CJ allowed the lunch motion petition. Due to inadvertent filing and other technical glitches, the case was adjourned to August 29.