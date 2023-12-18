Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
IT Min pledges inclusive growth in Telangana
Telangana’s new Information Technology Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu assured on Sunday that the Congress Government would strive to maintain the state’s leading position in all sectors while adopting a democratic and inclusive approach.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s new Information Technology Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu assured on Sunday that the Congress Government would strive to maintain the state’s leading position in all sectors while adopting a democratic and inclusive approach.
Speaking to the media in his Manthani constituency for the first time since assuming office, Sridhar Babu emphasized, “We will move forward by taking everyone along. If the previous government implemented good policies, they will be continued.”
He pledged to prioritize job creation for the youth, announcing the annual implementation of a job calendar under the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
His focus, he underscored, would be on crafting a budget that benefits all communities.
Sridhar Babu’s statement comes after a meeting with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The meeting at the CM’s residence focused on Telangana’s economic situation and development prospects.