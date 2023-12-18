IT Min pledges inclusive growth in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s new Information Technology Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu assured on Sunday that the Congress Government would strive to maintain the state’s leading position in all sectors while adopting a democratic and inclusive approach.

Speaking to the media in his Manthani constituency for the first time since assuming office, Sridhar Babu emphasized, “We will move forward by taking everyone along. If the previous government implemented good policies, they will be continued.”

He pledged to prioritize job creation for the youth, announcing the annual implementation of a job calendar under the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

His focus, he underscored, would be on crafting a budget that benefits all communities.

Sridhar Babu’s statement comes after a meeting with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The meeting at the CM’s residence focused on Telangana’s economic situation and development prospects.