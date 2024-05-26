It's raining cash on graduates in MLC poll

Hyderabad: With campaigning for the high-stake bi-election to Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda graduates’ constituency having come to an end on Saturday, the Congress, BRS and BJP have started poll management exercises to attract voters.

Like in the general elections, every party is now trying to lure the voters with currency and it is learnt that the going rate is Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per vote. As the election is scheduled on Monday, the three parties have started wooing the graduate voters. While BRS feels that they have strong support in the erstwhile Warangal district, the Congress voters are focusing and mobilising all their resources in Khammam and Nalgonda districts. The election was necessitated after the incumbent BRS MLC P Rajeshawar Reddy got elected to Assembly in the 2023 Assembly election.

Teenmar Mallanna of Congress, Rakesh Reddy from BRS and G Premendar Reddy from BJP are in the fray. Top leaders of the three parties held a series of meetings with the graduate voters during the campaign and made every attempt to convince them to vote in support of their respective parties.

Leaders said that the Congress had taken this election as a prestigious one. On the other hand, BRS leaders were striving hard to retain the seat by mobilising their cadres during the campaign in the three districts where the party got washed away in the recently held assembly elections.

The BRS is confident of winning the seat if the voters of Warangal district support them. The Congress is also confident that they would be able to win the seat since they had emerged strong in Khammam and Nalgonda districts during the Assembly elections. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and BJP state unit president G Kishan Reddy were holding teleconferences with district leaders of respective parties and were giving necessary instructions to ensure the victory of their candidates.