Jagadish Reddy urges people to support PM Modi's call to light diyas tonight

Suryapet: The State government has supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off all lights and light diyas and candles for nine minutes on Sunday night express solidarity in the fight against corornavirus.



In statement issued here on Saturday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy urged the people to put off the lights of their houses for 9 minutes starting from 9 pm on April 5 to support the lockdown. He rubbished the rumours of effect on grid on sudden switching off of lights by all the residents of the State at a time. He said the programme is limited to lights in the houses and residents can keep other home electrical and electronic appliances at homes on. The Minister informed that the general power demand comes down from night 10 pm to morning 6 am daily. He condemned all rumors with regard to grid failure due to PM Modi and CM KCR's call against coronavirus.

He clarified that street lights and lights erected in private and public organizations that comes under essential services are exempted.

He urged the people to follow the directions of PM Modi and CM KCR on fight against corona pledge programme slated to be held on Sunday night in order to show the unity of the State.