Jagga Reddy poser to BJP: Did people give power to PM to ‘erase history of Mahatma, Nehru, Gandhi family or to govern’?

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president TJagga Reddy on Wednesday demanded ‘Delhi bjp’ to answer whether people gave power to PM Modi to ‘erase the history of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and the Rahul Gandhi family? orto govern the country?

At a press conference here, he said ‘until recently it was Jawaharlal Nehru; now the BJP leadership is conspiring to erase Mahatma Gandhi from the history of the country. Mahatma Gandhi carried out the Satyagraha in 1930 for people; Nehru spent 12 years in jail; Indira went to jail for six years; Modi and Amit Shah were not even born then, yet Modi is targeting them’.

Reddy stated that ’people must observe this: in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi spoke to them about the ideals of Sita and Rama; those were his ideals then; Modi has become PM three times using the name of Lord Rama; this is their politics; people must notice that during the Salt Satyagraha, Mahatma Gandhi united people in the name of Sita and Rama; now BJP leaders are doing politics in the name of Lord Ram”.

Referring to the Centre’s move to rename MGNREGS, he remarked: ‘the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme provides employment to 8 crore people. Modi removed Gandhi’s name from the scheme that was brought by Sonia Gandhi; people should understand this as well’.

The senior Congress leader announced that ’to explain the family history of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Rahul Gandhi, a public meeting with one lakh people will be held in the Sangareddy constituency”. He stated that ‘while the whole world follows in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP alone is trying to erase Gandhi’s name from history’.

Reddy asserted that ‘people will make Rahul Gandhi the PM in the coming elections with 300 MP seats’.Then where will Adani, Ambani, the CBI and the ED hide their faces? He sought to know, while alleging that ‘The situation is not conducive in Parliament to discuss public issues. Under Modi’s rule, there is no discussion on people’s needs, farmers, women, or youth employment.’

The TPCC leader said BJP efforts to tarnish Nehru would not succeed as he sacrificed his property and life for independence,

During the discussion on Vande Mataram, Priyanka Gandhi gave a strong reply, he said. “Nehru is done with—now they have come to Mahatma Gandhi. People who were not even born when Mahatma Gandhi was alive are talking about him and Nehru. People should think; Modi and Amit Shah are targeting Nehru and Gandhi to ensure their names are no longer heard,” he said, describing it as ‘a despicable act’.