Jagtial man creates miniature Siva Linga

Jagtial: A miniature artist from the district, Gurram Dayakar created the smallest Shiva Linga marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

He worked hard for eight hours to make this miniature statue on top of a metal head pin. He informed The Hans India that the size of the lingam is 0.3 millimeters. A resident of Tulasi Nagar in Jagtial town, Gurram has won many prestigious awards for his excellent skills in the field of making micro idols.

In the past he carved Prime Minister Narendra Modi's miniature gold idol, the size of just 0.24 milli grams within 24 hours and a miniature of Ganesh idol on the headpin. He received Kalam's Book of Records Award and entered into the Indian Book of Records three times.