Jagtial: Taps run dry as overexcited officials disrupt water supply

Jagtial: In a one-of-a-kind case, the officials have gone out of their way to ensure water supply to the newly-constructed double-bedroom houses in Jagtial. But let down the beneficiaries living in the Indramma houses by disrupting the existing water supply system.



Speaking to The Hans India, the aggrieved residents of Indiramma Housing Colony said the officials went overboard to ensure that the newly- constructed double-bedroom houses would have all the facilities by the time the State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated them on Tuesday. The officials acted at lightning speed to provide drinking water facilities to the to-be-inaugurated double-bedroom houses. However, it resulted in the disruption of the existing drinking water supply lines of the Indiramma Colony in Jagitial, they pointed out.

The works taken up to provide water connection to the double-bedroom houses have destroyed the pipelines causing disruption in the supply of water to the Indiramma Colony. How can the official snap the water supply to one to provide for others was the question the residents ask?

“As of now, while some houses are getting water in short supply and many houses in the localities are left without water supply,” they said.

In addition, the motors of the water tank that pump water have also gone out of order. It further aggravated the water shortage for the residents for the past month. Though efforts are being made to provide water through tankers, the residents said that it is just eyewash, and they continue to face water shortage for drinking purpose and for their daily needs.

Pushpa Latha, a resident of Indiramma Colony, said, “We have not received water for one month.” The anguished residents said they were forced to purchase water by spending money what they earn from their daily wages. “As the water bill is mounting, we are finding it difficult to run the hearth in the home,” she said, appealing to Minister KTR visiting to take note of their plight and ensure water is provided to the colony residents.

Expressing the same, Uma another resident said that the price of water is becoming a burden to the families. We are not able to purchase water to meet drinking as well as our daily needs. We have been urging the officials concerned for the last month. But, all our pleas fell on deaf ears. Officials should take immediate steps to provide water,” she asked. Safia Begum expressed anguish over the neglect of the officials despite several representations and pleas and not taking steps for the restoration of the water supply to their locality.