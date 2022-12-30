Jagtial: Tractor rams into two-wheeler, two killed

Jagtial: In a fatal mishap, two persons died and another injured at Yashwanthraopet of Buggaram mandal on Thursday night.



The incident took place after a tractor rammed into a two-wheeler vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Two persons identified as Mohammed Shabbir and Kodipalli Srikanth from Kalleda of Jagtial rural mandal were travelling on the bike.

While Shabbir died on the spot, Srikanth breathed his last while being shifted to hospital. After hitting the bike, the tractor rammed into a house resulting in the injury of its owner Oruganti Lingaiah.

Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to Jagtial hospital for post-mortem.