Jaishankar's talk on India's G-20 Presidency today

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will deliver a talk on India's G-20 Presidency in the city on Sunday.

He will be delivering the talk at an event organised by Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, Hyderabad Chapter.

An NT communique on Saturday said that "it's a moment of honour for India to lead the G20 nations. The opportunity comes when India enters what Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Amruth Kaal after celebrating Azadi-ka-Amruth Mahotsav, 75 years of Indian independence."

In this context, G20 Presidency is going to be crucial as it enhances India's image and furthers opportunities at the global level.

Against this backdrop, to deal with the subject in detail and to explain the significance of India's G20 Presidency, the External Affairs Minister will be delivering a talk on Sunday at Marriot Convention Centre, Lower Tank Bund Hyderabad.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and Justice B. Subhashan Reddy retired High Court Chief Justice, will be the guests of honour. N Ramchender Rao, former MLC will preside over the meeting.