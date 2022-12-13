Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah makes system work

Jangaon: This is an example of how stuff works well when the administration is involved. Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has his way to make the system work efficiently. Besides constant monitoring of all the departments, at times, he also turns into an anonymous caller to test the workmanship of his subordinate wings.

On Monday afternoon, the helpdesk of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at Champak Hills received a call from an unknown person, enquiring about healthcare services for a patient. The helpdesk promptly and courteously answered that the hospital is open 24X7 along with on-duty doctors. The anonymous caller was in fact, the district collector Shivalingaiah.

While holding a grievance cell meeting, also known as Prajavani, the Collector also reviewed the developments with various district wings. During which he elicited information about the healthcare services being provided in the MCH from its superintendent Dr PS Sugunakar Raju. While speaking to the superintendent, the Collector suddenly picked up the phone and made a call to the MCH helpdesk like an ordinary person.

Satisfied with the hospital helpdesk's reply, the Collector told the superintendent to take extra care of the pregnant woman, lactating women and newborn babies in view of winter. He directed the official to install geysers and heaters for the comfort of patients. He also told him to maintain hygiene on the hospital premises.

"Collector's constant monitoring of developmental works in various wings keeps the officials on toes. A backward district like Jangaon needs such officials who can bring a noticeable change in the administration," a senior official told The Hans India.