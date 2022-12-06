Jangaon Municipal Commissioner breaks down in front of Collector

JANGAON: The Jangaon Municipal Commissioner J Rajitha on Tuesday got emotional and broke into tears in front of District Collector Shivalingaiah during the Prajavani programme. Now, the visuals are circulating on the internet and raising many doubts about how government officials are working.

According to the sources, the Municipal Commissioner Rajitha told Collector that Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Madhu Mohan harassed her after she denied releasing funds to pay the workers who did his personal work. She further alleged that RDO Madhu Mohan is not allowing her to do her work properly. She requested to take action against him.