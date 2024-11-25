Job fair for pharmacist roles tomorrow

Hyderabad: In collaboration with Apollo Pharmacy, a job fair will be organised at the employment bureau office opposite the Arts College, Osmania University, on November 26. 100 posts of pharmacist and assistant pharmacist in Apollo Pharmacy will be filled through this job fair.

In a release on Sunday, the university employment information bureau said that only those aged 18 to 35 years with DPharmacy, BPharmacy, MPharmacy, and degree will be given opportunities in this job fair. The pharmacist jobs offer a salary ranging from Rs 14,800 to Rs 25,000. The candidates should directly appear at the Osmania University Employment Bureau on November 26 with a copy of their educational certificates.