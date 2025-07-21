‘Johar CRR’ echoes in Adilabad

Adilabad: A commemorative event marking the second death anniversary of late Chilukuri Ramachandra Reddy (CRR), former minister and an unforgettable leader of Adilabad district, was held at the residence of Telangana Kisan Congress State General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy. Under his leadership, Congress leaders paid floral tributes to CRR’s portrait and raised slogans honouring his legacy with chants of ‘Johar CRR.’

Addressing the gathering, Srikanth Reddy stated that CRR dedicated his life to public service and worked for the welfare of Adilabad’s people until his final moments. He emphasized that CRR, during his tenure as MLA and Minister, mentored many disciplined party leaders and left behind a legacy for which they are forever indebted.

He recalled the numerous irrigation projects and development programmes initiated during CRR’s leadership and affirmed that although the great leader is no longer physically present, he remains permanently in the hearts of the people. He urged everyone to walk the path shown by CRR and strive to fulfil his ideals.

The event was attended by Mavala Congress Mandal President Dharmapuri Chandrashekhar, Sirikonda Congress President Sheikh Imam, Youth Congress District General Secretary Vemula Nagaraju, and others.