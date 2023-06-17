JP Nadda to address public meeting in Nalgonda on June 25

Nalgonda: The Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for a significant event and the preparations are underway for a massive public meeting which will be attended by the party chief JP Nadda scheduled to take place on June 25 in Nalgonda.

This event marks a crucial milestone in the BJP’s Mahajana Sampark Abhiyaan, an initiative aimed at organising party gatherings in 100 constituencies.

With the state elections in Telangana slated to be held in December, the State and district-level BJP factions are actively working under the guidance of the national leadership to strengthen the party and bolster its public presence. As part of the MahajanaSamparkaAbhiyaan, Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey recently visited Nalgonda, further underscoring the party’s commitment to engaging with the people.

By the end of June, the BJP’s top leadership is determined to enhance the party’s popularity by conducting MahajanaSamparkaAbhiyaan meetings throughout the State, effectively communicating the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the citizens. Furthermore, with the prospect of early elections looming at the Centre, the BJP is also focused on securing a substantial number of Assembly and Parliament seats. In the Erstwhile Nalgonda district, the BJP holds a significant organisational influence, particularly in the Nalgonda, Munugodu, Suryapet, and Bhongir constituencies. In the past, party representatives have held prominent positions such as BJP chairman in Nalgonda and Suryapet municipalities. Notably, these constituencies exhibit a favorable inclination towards the BJP based on voting patterns.

Additionally, the BJP has a historical connection with NalluIndrasena Reddy, who previously contested the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. In1991 and 1998 parliamentary elections, Reddy secured the third position, followed by the second position in the 1996 and 2004 elections as the BJP Nalgonda parliamentary candidate.

In light of these developments, the BJP leadership is diligently working towards organising the Nadda Sabha in Nalgonda on June 25 as part of the MahajanaSamparka Abhiyan programme. This event aims to expand the party’s outreach and establish stronger connections with the people. Party sources have confirmed the significance of this endeavor.