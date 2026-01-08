Jupally dubs KTR as an ‘opportunistic leader’

Hyderabad: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has launched a scathing attack on BRS Working President KTR, labelling him an “opportunistic leader” while hailing Rahul Gandhi as a paragon of honesty. The Minister’s remarks came in response to KTR’s recent provocative statement, in which the BRS leader claimed Rahul Gandhi had cheated the people of Telangana via the Warangal Farmers’ Declaration and suggested he should be “hanged in the middle of the street.”

Defending the Congress leader, Jupally Krishna Rao praised Rahul Gandhi for his integrity, noting that he is a leader who famously prioritised principles over power by declining the opportunity to become Prime Minister. He condemned KTR’s rhetoric, stating that calling for such a leader to be hanged is both unacceptable and beneath the dignity of political discourse.

The Minister further turned the tables on the BRS leadership, reminding KTR of the unfulfilled promises made by KCR. He pointed out that the former Chief Minister had once promised to appoint a Dalit as the state’s first CM and vowed to distribute three acres of land to every Dalit family pledges that were never honoured. Jupally Krishna Rao remarked that if KTR’s logic were applied, the same “hanging” principle would be applicable to those who broke these foundational promises to the marginalised communities of Telangana.

Addressing the ongoing controversy regarding Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the Minister backed the District Collector’s decision to issue a notice regarding unutilised land. He stated there is nothing wrong with an official seeking an explanation as to why land remains idle and argued that the Collector should be commended for ensuring administrative accountability.