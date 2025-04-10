Jupally & Tummala visit Sardar Patel’s statue

Nagar Kurnool: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao visited the Statue of Unity, the grand monument of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, located in Kevadia on the banks of the Narmada River amidst the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges in Gujarat. The ministers also explored the nearby Tent City during their visit. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jupally stated that Telangana is home to world-class tourist destinations. He emphasised that under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state government has introduced a new tourism policy aimed at attracting investments and tourists, developing the tourism sector at an international level, and generating employment opportunities.

As part of Telangana’s tourism development efforts, the ministers are visiting key domestic and international tourist destinations to study potential growth opportunities. The visit to the Statue of Unity and Tent City is a part of this initiative, he said.

Minister Jupally also mentioned that the facilities at Tent City are being studied in preparation for the upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu in 2027 and 2028, to ensure better amenities for pilgrims and tourists during those events.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to utilizing every opportunity to boost tourism in Telangana. Accompanying the ministers are Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, and MLAs Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy,Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy.