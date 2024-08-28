Justice Ghose pulls up irrigation officials

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram pulled up the irrigation officials for not providing required information on Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, which have been damaged due to poor construction, operation, and maintenance of the structures.

Senior irrigation engineer Satyanarayana Reddy explained the details of the project construction and the reasons for the modification of Annaram barrage designs after the approval.

Another engineer, Dayakar Reddy, replied without clarity to the questions posed by the Ghose commission. The engineers admitted that CDO (Central Design Organisation) officials were the members of the High Power Committee. The engineers said that the site visit should not be done before making the designs.

Officials told the commission that the location of the Annaram and Sundilla barrages has changed. However, the retired engineers made it clear before the commission that the location of Medigadda has not changed. Engineers said that CDO and L&T had prepared separate designs and all were approached for final approval. The engineers revealed that there is no problem with the designs regarding the three barrages, and the designs are as per the rules.

Former State Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash told the media after meeting the Commission that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed to provide irrigation water to 37 lakh acres. He said that senior engineer Raghu and Jalshakti Ministry Advisor V Sriram distorted the CWC issues.

He said that he has filed an affidavit before the commission, and the details of the construction of Tummidihatti were also discussed. The CAG objections against Tummadihetti have also been conveyed to the commission. The commission said that they will call again after examining the affidavit, Prakash said that he was demanding to punish the real culprits.