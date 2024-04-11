Live
- Global rally driving gold futures on MCX
- Maruti hikes Swift price by Rs25k
- Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders involved in liquor scam says JSP leaders
- Icra downgrades banking sector
- BS Maqbool flays Naidu, accuses of failing to deliver the promises
- Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy honoured at new Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram
- Volunteers not believing Chandrababu promises on remuneration hike: Sajjala
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate campaigns in ward 28 of the town
- American-born cinematographer's book ‘In Quest of Guru’ on spiritual Transformation released by Dr. Nirmalanandanatha swamiji in Bengaluru
- 1500 families join in YSRCP in Merakamudidam mandal
Jyotibapule Jayanthi celebrations under the auspices of retired employees
Nagarkurnool: The 198th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotibapoole, who fought against caste discrimination and protected the rights of crores of people and who is proud to be called Mahatma, was celebrated at Radhakrishna Bhavan, the office of the local retired employees' union.
The speakers in the programs said that the first visionary who started the revolution of cultural and social equality in India after Gautama Buddha, the great man who founded Satyasodhak Samaj with the idea of making the ignorant wise. Retired Employees Association District General Secretary Sridhar, Venkatasetty, Sai Reddy, Prabhakar, Srinivasulu Balaswamy, Narasimha Goud, Buchchanna, Krishnaiah, Balaswamy Rao, Pola Srinivasulu and oth
