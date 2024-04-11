Jyotibapule Jayanthi celebrations under the auspices of retired employees

Nagarkurnool: The 198th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotibapoole, who fought against caste discrimination and protected the rights of crores of people and who is proud to be called Mahatma, was celebrated at Radhakrishna Bhavan, the office of the local retired employees' union.

The speakers in the programs said that the first visionary who started the revolution of cultural and social equality in India after Gautama Buddha, the great man who founded Satyasodhak Samaj with the idea of ​​making the ignorant wise. Retired Employees Association District General Secretary Sridhar, Venkatasetty, Sai Reddy, Prabhakar, Srinivasulu Balaswamy, Narasimha Goud, Buchchanna, Krishnaiah, Balaswamy Rao, Pola Srinivasulu and oth