K Chandrashekar Rao says decision on RTC bus services on May 15

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that a decision on running the RTC buses will be taken in the special review meeting organised on May 15. As per the Central orders, public transportation will not be allowed in the entire State except auto transport in the green zones.

A decision on the opening of business establishments in Hyderabad will also be taken in the meeting, he said and hinted at permitting some traders to resume the activities.

The Chief Minister announced the implementation of farmer loan waiver scheme with immediate effect in Telangana. Government already earmarked Rs 1,500 crore to enforce the scheme under which farmers whose loan amount is up to Rs 25,000 will be waived off. He also said that the Rythu Bandhu scheme will be implemented in true spirit and every farmer will get the benefit. There is no going back on the implementation of the flagship programme. He came down heavily on opposition for politicising every issue taken up for the well-being of people in the crisis time.