Kagaznagar Municipality to receive enhanced funding: Collector
Kagaznagar: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre announced that Kagaznagar Municipality, selected under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, will receive enhanced funding to drive urban development initiatives.
On Wednesday, officials from the Survey of India, with the support of the district administration, initiated a drone-based survey of Kagaznagar.
Additional District Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari, Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, and Sirpur MLA Dr. Palvai Harish Babu were present during the event.
The District Collector highlighted that the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, introduced by the Central government, and added that the scheme enabled a comprehensive urban survey in Kagaznagar with the assistance of the Survey of India.
The municipality, covering an area of 8 square kilometers, is being mapped in eight segments using drones. This process will create opportunities for more structured urban development in the town.
Speaking at the event, Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu praised the selection of Kagaznagar Municipality under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme as a significant milestone.
He stated that once the Survey of India prepares and delivers a digital map, efforts will be undertaken to design a master plan and secure central government funds to accelerate the town’s development.