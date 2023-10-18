Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says he is Election Gandhi

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has expressed her dissatisfaction with the Congress and BJP leaders, stating that they are speaking with subservience. She also made satirical comments about Congress MP Rahul, jokingly referring to him as the "election Gandhi" instead of Rahul Gandhi.



MLC Kavitha further mentioned that key leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi are visiting Nizamabad because BRS is a strong political force. However, she urged them not to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the region and suggested they try the local delicacy, ankapur chicken. She criticized Rahul Gandhi for frequently visiting places where elections are happening, suggesting that his name should be associated with elections.

MLC Kavitha emphasized that the BRS government is a BC (Backward Classes) government and highlighted the privatization of the Nizam Sugars factory during the tenure of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She claimed that the BRS government has protected the interests of workers and farmers in the Nizam Sugars factory. She criticized Rahul Gandhi for making baseless statements and urged people to understand the truth.

Kavitha also mentioned that there have been no religious riots in the past ten years and accused the BJP of causing trouble. She claimed that Prime Minister Modi is copying BRS schemes and praised CM KCR for his efforts in developing the irrigation sector and promoting agriculture.