Kamareddy: Congress questions KCR's silence on Agnipath

Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to condemn and reject the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into armed forces launched by the BJP goverment at the Centre.

Addressing the day-long Satyagraha, as part of a nationwide protest conducted by the AICC, at Kamareddy Municipal office, Shabbir Ali demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. He pointed out that CM KCR was still silent on the issue although other TRS leaders opposed the scheme.

Calling the 'Agnipath' ill-conceived, Shabbir Ali said that the scheme was aimed at diverting the people's attention from the rising unemployment in the country. He said there used to be direct recruitment of 50,000 to 80,000 personnel in the Indian armed forces every year. However, by using catchy terms like 'Agnipath' and 'Agniveers', Prime Minister Narendra Modi confined the hiring to below 50,000. Further, all the recruitments under Agnipath are being done on a contract basis.

Shabbir Ali said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again displayed his arrogance and dictatorial attitude by launching the 'Agnipath' scheme without consulting anyone. He said that the country has witnessed huge chaos when PM Modi implemented demonetisation without any planning. Similarly, he feared that the Agnipath scheme could hurt the morale of the armed forces. He said that the 'Agniveers' recruited through the 'Agnipath' would spend four years in service under huge mental agony and uncertainty over their future.

" Although some TRS leaders have opposed the Agnipath scheme, KCR is yet to react to the scheme. Why is he afraid of talking against PM Modi and his ill-conceived scheme" he asked.

He demanded that the Chief Minister convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly and Council to pass a resolution opposing the Agnipath scheme.

He said it was highly unfortunate that the BJP govt was interfering in the recruitment processes of the armed forces which so far have remained independent.

The Congress leader also condemned the statements of some BJP leaders. He said such statements reflect the cheap mentality of BJP leaders and their lack of respect for the Indian armed forces.

Senior leaders including Kamareddy DCC President Kailas Srinivas participated in the Satyagraha protest.