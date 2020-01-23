Karimnagar all set for elections today

Karimnagar: The district administration has made an elaborate arrangement for smooth conduct of municipal elections in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits on Friday.

The distribution of polling materials at SRR Degree College grounds was completed. Along with allotting polling staff to about 58 divisions as the two divisions 20 and 37 were won by TRS party unanimously with the withdrawal of nominations by the opposite candidates.

Around 2,72,195 voters are going to utilise their voting right in the municipal elections that are going to be held in 58 divisions present under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits.

About 2,000 polling staff are deployed for security. As many as 20 route officers, 20 nodal officers, 20 sectoral offiers apart from POs, APOs and web casting staff are deputed for the smooth conduct of polling. About 20 Returning Officers, 20 Assistant ROs and municipal staff are among the polling staff that is deployed to conduct the municipal elections in 58 divisions.

The officials have identified 82 risky areas and arranged tight police security along with imposing 144 section in the surroundings of polling stations.

District Collector K Shashank inspected the distribution centre and gave necessary suggestions to the polling staff for conducting the elections in a peaceful atmosphere. He also said that all the arrangements are made for smooth conduct of elections.

Collector K Shshank appealed to the people to utilise their voting right in free and peaceful atmosphere and carry any one photo identity card out of 18 while visiting the polling station.

He advised voters not to bring mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to the polling stations. The Collector urged the leaders of all political parties to extend their support for conducting the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.