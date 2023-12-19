Karimnagar: Collector bats for girl child empowerment panels

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that girl empowerment committees should be set up in all government schools to empower the girl child.

She reviewed the women empowerment in KGBV School along with Welfare department officials at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that to shape the future of girls, they should be taught moral values along with education. She specifically mentioned that girl empowerment committees should be formed to create awareness on child marriages, sexual assaults, gender discrimination and health problems with courage. She called upon parents, teachers and society on the whole to join hands so that girls should progress in all fields.

At the end of the meeting, the Collector handed over Snehita badges to children and women employees. staff, KGBV students and school teachers were present.