Karimnagar: Congress workers stage protest

Karimnagar: Condemning the act of laying siege to former Minister MSR’s house by BRS workers, a protest rally was organised here on Friday by the District Congress Committee.

Led by District Congress president Kavvampally Satyanarayana, party workers raised slogans against Minister Gangula Kamalakar and CM KCR. Later, the Congress leaders staged rasta roko at Gandhi Square.

As the police arrested Rohit Rao, Congress workers blocked the police vehicle and it led to an altercation between the police and the Congress leaders.

Speaking to the media, Satyanarayana and other leaders said that the BRS rowdies laid siege to the building of veteran leader MSR. BRS leaders could not tolerate the growing support for the Congress party in the constituency, they said.

He warned that Gangula Kamalakar, who was known for corrupt politics, is afraid of defeat and if he speaks obscene words against Revanth Reddy again, Kamalakar will be given a proper lesson soon. Congress leaders and workers in large number took part in the protest.