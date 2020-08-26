Karimnagar: IYSO installs 'Doctor Ganesh' idols

Karimnagar: Indian Youth Secured Organisation (IYSO) representatives will come up with a new theme of Ganesh idols on Ganesh Chaturthi every year to create awareness among the people. This year, they installed Doctor Ganesh at five places in Karimnagar city.



IYSO founder-president Ghansham Ojha said they come up with Doctor Ganesh this year to create awareness among the people about the services provided by doctors during the coronavirus outbreak. 'Last year, we installed Traffic Ganesh to educate people about traffic signals and road safety methods and Blood Donor Ganesh to promote voluntary blood donation, during which 280 people from all communities donated blood,' he added.

This year they have installed Doctor Ganesh to explain prevention tips of deadly coronavirus and asking people to wear masks and sanitize hands along with maintenance of physical distance. Dr Ganesh idols were installed at IYSO corporate office, TSRTC ticket booking counter, Renee hospital, Lifeline hospital and Scoops Bakery.

Ghansham said that they have installed all the Dr Ganesh idols inside to avoid mass gathering in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. He thanked the officials of police, transport and municipal departments and the managements of Alphores Degree and PG College, Renee and Lifeline hospitals and Dhanwantri Handicrafts for extending their support in installation of Doctor Ganesh in the Karimnagar city.