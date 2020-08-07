Karimnagar: KCR will inaugurate party office soon says Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Services Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi will set up municipal committees in the district constituencies by August 14.

On Friday, he discussed about the upcoming committees with district in-charge Basavaraju Saraiah at the Minister's camp office here.

The Minister said a high-level committee would be set up in consultation with important leaders and all the committees would be constituted as per the recommendations of the committee.

Kamalakar also said the TRS party office will be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting was attended by Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Karimnagar Mandal Parishad President Lakshmaiah and others.