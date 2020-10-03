Karimnagar resident complains against ACP

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana State Police, M Mahender Reddy, to appear before the Commission in a case related to communal remarks passed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to a protester during anti-CAA protests.



The Commission issued conditional summons to DGP because it was submitted that no action was taken from the police after filing of the complaint. The NHRC took cognizance of the petition filed by Muhammad Abdul Mujeeb of Karimnagar, wherein the petitioner alleged that the ACP and Inspector threatened him for taking out a rally against the CAA.

The petitioner, in his complaint to the NHRC, noted that, after the peaceful rally was over he went home and the next day, he received a call from an Inspector of Special Branch and was informed to visit the Commissioner office to meet the Commissioner of Karimnagar, VB Kamalasen Reddy.

He further noted, "So I visited the Commissioner and was instructed to meet the ACP at the police station for counseling. When I visited the ACP, he verbally abused me and also passed on remarks by saying that fanaticism and terrorism were more in Islam. I kept quiet for a while and when I asked the officer to not defame the religion, he threatened me to book under more cases and said that I won't be able to come out of jail."

"I also informed the police officers that I was not an organiser of the protest, rather I was only a participant. But they kept on abusing me for participating in the protest which went on peacefully. However, I filed a complaint with the NHRC about the issue and the Commission took cognizance of the issue and instructed the police to submit a report about it, but they haven't submitted it till now," stated the petitioner.

As the police department has failed to reply to the notice issued by NHRC, the Commission has taken serious note of the non-responsive attitude of police and hence for this reason, the DGP is summoned on or before February 21, 2021 with an appropriate report, read the notice issued by the NHRC.