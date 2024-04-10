  • Menu
Karnataka Natives Killed, 11 Injured in Srisailam Road Accident

Nagarkurnool: A fatal road accident took place in Nagar Kurnool district. After midnight last night, the cruiser from Karnataka lost control and...

Nagarkurnool: A fatal road accident took place in Nagar Kurnool district. After midnight last night, the cruiser from Karnataka lost control and crashed into the divider at the center of Bijinapally Mandal.

As a result, two women in the vehicle died. It was learned that the incident took place while they were on his way back , home town to Rampur village, Tikota Taluka, Bijapur District, Karnataka State, after visiting Srisailam.

Immediately after the road accident, the injured were rushed to the Nagar Kurnool district hospital for treatment. 11 people who were seriously injured in this incident are being treated.

As the condition of both was critical, they were shifted to Mahbub Nagar Hospital. The reasons for the accident are yet to be known, while doctors are working hard to provide better treatment to the injured in the hospital.

